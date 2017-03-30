Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran to play UK’s Glastonbury Festival

Olivia BeeTwo of the world’s biggest pop stars will be performing at the U.K.’s most prestigious music festival this summer.

Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, set for June 21-June 25 in Somerset County, England. Other artists performing include Lorde, Clean Bandit, Chic, Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, and dozens more.



According to the Belfast Telegraph, some fans are none too happy that Katy’s part of the bill — one wrote on Twitter that the line-up was more like “an aerobics class, not a rock festival.” Another one wrote, “Glastonbury used to be brilliant now they have Katie caterwauling Perry. Total s***.”

Then again, fans complain every time Glastonbury has booked artists who don’t seem to fit the “rock festival” format. A petition was launched in 2015 to keep Kanye West from headlining, and there were even complaints about Adele’s headlining slot last year.

This is Katy’s first announced international show of 2017. Ed will perform at Glastonbury right before he starts the North American leg of his tour in Kansas City, MO on June 29.

