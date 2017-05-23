Katy Perry does “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special,” says Taylor Swift started feud but she’s ready to end it

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.Katy Perry was the big guest on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special Monday night, and besides joining Corden on a string of her hits, Katy expounded at length on her beef with Taylor Swift.

“Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” Katy told the host. “And I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me”

“It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me,” she explained, “and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it?…karma.'”

Katy added, “I think personally that women together, not divided and none of this petty s***, will heal the world.”

Corden pressed Katy on whether she’d be willing to call a truce, asking, “Would it be enough to just receive a text from Taylor Swift that just said, ‘The beef is off the grill.’ If you receive that text will you then remove the beef from the grill?”

“Absolutely. 100 percent,” responded Katy, as the host vowed to get to the bottom of things.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of singing and car-seat dancing in the segment as Katy and Corden ran through “Firework,” “Roar,” “Darkhorse,” “Bon Apetit” and “Swish Swish.” The pair also tackled “I Kissed a Girl” in an extended cut on Corden’s late night show.

