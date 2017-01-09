Katy Perry, Cher to Participate in Women’s March on Washington

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images; Johnny Louis/FilmMagicIf you participate in the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, you may find yourself marching next to Katy Perry and Cher. Those are just two of the celebrities who have confirmed their participation in the event, which takes place one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The organizers of the march have announced that Katy, Cher, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Padma Laksmi, Patricia Arquette and many more will all take part in the event, while America Ferrera will serve as chair of what’s being called the “Artist Table.”

In a statement, Ferrera said, “Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard. As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities.”

In a statement, Johansson says, “I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices.”



Katy and Cher were very visible and vocal supporters of Hillary Clinton during the campaign.

For more information, visit WomensMarch.com.

