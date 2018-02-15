Katy Perry catches a wedding bouquet, then "runs from love"

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAKaty Perry may have caught the bouquet at a wedding over the weekend, but you probably won’t find her walking down the aisle any time soon. Judging by her reaction, she’ll likely be running away from it.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Valentine’s Day, Katy is seen at a wedding reception – rumored to be her brother David’s. As the bride tosses the bouquet, Katy catches it and then hilariously runs away with it as the person filming the video says, “Bye, Katy!”

Katy captioned the clip, “When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it.”

She included the hashtags, #happymadeupholidayofforcedlove, #ilovemyself and #iloveyoutoo.

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand, but they divorced in 2012. She’s reportedly back together with Orlando Bloom, who she first began dating in 2016, after they split in 2017.

