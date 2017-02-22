Katy Perry blasts back into the top 10; Bruno Mars also scores Grammy gains

Katy Perry‘s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #4, the highest debut by a lead female artist since Adele bowed at #1 in November of 2015 with “Hello.” This is Katy’s 14th top-10 hit, and her third-highest debut, following “Part of Me” and “California Gurls,” which entered the chart at #1 and #2 respectively.

Katy’s song, whose video premiered yesterday, is the first single from her upcoming album, due later this year.

Elsewhere on the chart, Bruno Mars also cashed in from his Grammy performance of “That’s What I Like.” The song jumps from #37 to #7 on the Hot 100. It’s Bruno’s 14th top-10 hit, and his first #1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” tops the Billboard Hot 100, while Taylor Swift and Zayn‘s duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” rises to #2, making it the highest-charting song from either of the 50 Shades movie soundtracks.

