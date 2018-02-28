Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Round 2: "Rekindling what they had, but in a much healthier way"

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world,” dishes the source.

“They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance,” the source adds, noting that they’re “rekindling what they had, but in a much healthier way.”

For example, Katy didn’t bring Orlando as a date to her brother David’s recent wedding — the one where she caught the bouquet — because she didn’t want them to be photographed together. “They want to avoid having to answer questions about their relationship,” says the source.

Keeping their relationship out of the spotlight is actually “part of rekindling what they had, but in a much healthier way,” the insider notes.

According to the source, Katy was “depressed” after she and Orlando split last February, even though it was mutual. Orlando, meanwhile, was reportedly “begging” to get back together, but Katy was “in no way ready.” They stayed “best friends,” claims the source, and now that Katy’s done “a lot of soul searching,” she feels she’s “ready for a relationship.”

Spending time with Orlando is about to get a bit more difficult, though, since Katy’s going back on the road March 8, and also has her American Idol duties to attend to.

