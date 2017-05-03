Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez featured in new “Carpool Karaoke” primetime special

Terence Patrick/CBSJames Corden is bringing his signature Carpool Karaoke bit back to primetime, and Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez will be along for the ride.

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special airs Monday, May 22. Katy will be featured riding shotgun with James as they sing along to her hits. Jennifer, meanwhile, will take part in another Corden bit, Toddlerography, which will involve her and Corden attempting to mimic the dance moves of cute little kids.

Katy retweeted the show’s posting about her appearance, adding, “READY FOR THIS RIDE!”

Last year’s Carpool Karaoke primetime special won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

