Katy Perry among “TIME”‘s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet

AJ NumanConsidering she has more followers, over 100 million, than anyone else on Twitter, it’s no surprise that Katy Perry has just made TIME magazine’s annual list of the 25th Most Influential People on the Internet.

TIME created the unranked list by looking at the global impact their choices had on social media and their “overall ability to drive news.” Of Katy, TIME writes, “At a time when so many celebrities use social media to burnish their reputations with airbrushed photos and pithy captions, Perry is blazing a trail by ditching her script — at least for a weekend.”

The magazine is referring to Katy’s recent 96-hour livestream to promote her album, Witness. Fans watched as Katy slept, ate, had a therapy session, did yoga and practiced transcendental meditation, among other things. As TIME says, “It was the closest any major entertainer has come to giving fans the kind of ‘real’ intimacy that social media purports to provide.”

Others on the list include Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and, of course, President Donald Trump.

