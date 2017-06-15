Katy Perry: “All the awards that I’ve won are fake”

Rony AlwinWhile Katy Perry‘s candy-colored, over-the-top pop image helped her become a superstar, she’s now reinvented herself, chopping off her hair and changing her wardrobe, her music and her approach to life. “I know nothing,” she tells The New York Times.

“Every day when I think I know something, the universe shows me that I need to learn another lesson,” she tells the paper. “So I stand here today, more so than any other day, saying I know nothing. I literally know nothing.”

Katy also is denouncing some of her past career achievements.

“All the awards shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake,” she says, because they don’t accurately represent her fans. “They’re constructs,” she adds.

But what isn’t fake, Katy says, is her former image. As she tells the New York Times, the old Katy Perry may be gone, but she wasn’t a construct and she isn’t dead.

“I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,” she explains. “And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.