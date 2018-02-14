Katharine McPhee to take over lead role in Broadway's "Waitress"

Sara, who’s been starring in the musical herself in recent weeks, announced the news on Twitter: “I’m passing a pie to @katharinemcphee! So excited for her to start her shift at the diner as Jenna on April 10.”

Katharine will take over the lead role of Jenna, a pregnant pie-baking waitress trapped in an unhappy marriage. She then falls into an affair with her OB-GYN, Dr. Pomatter. Jason Mraz had been playing Pomatter for several months, vacating the role this past Sunday.

This will mark Katharine’s Broadway debut; she’s currently starring in the CBS drama, Scorpion. Late last year, she released a new album of standards, titled I Fall In Love Too Easily.

The former American Idol finalist will star in Waitress through June 17.

