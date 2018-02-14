Katharine McPhee to take over lead role in Broadway's "Waitress"

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie’s FundKatharine McPhee is tying on her apron and taking on the lead role in the hit Broadway musical Waitress, which features songs written by Sara Bareilles.
Sara, who’s been starring in the musical herself in recent weeks, announced the news on Twitter: “I’m passing a pie to @katharinemcphee! So excited for her to start her shift at the diner as Jenna on April 10.”
Katharine will take over the lead role of Jenna, a pregnant pie-baking waitress trapped in an unhappy marriage. She then falls into an affair with her OB-GYN, Dr. Pomatter. Jason Mraz had been playing Pomatter for several months, vacating the role this past Sunday.
This will mark Katharine’s Broadway debut; she’s currently starring in the CBS drama, Scorpion. Late last year, she released a new album of standards, titled I Fall In Love Too Easily.
The former American Idol finalist will star in Waitress through June 17.
Copyright ©2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.