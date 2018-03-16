Karlie Kloss on reported Taylor Swift feud: "Don't believe everything you read"

By Andrea Dresdale

Karwai Tang/WireImageThe rumors that Taylor Swift and her squad member Karlie Kloss had a falling out have been so persistent that even Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence said that she couldn’t sleep at night for wondering what had happened between the two. Well, the answer is…nothing.

In an interview with the New York Times to promote Kode With Klossy, the camp she started in 2015 to encourage girls to learn how to write computer code, she says that she and Taylor are still good friends. Not only that, but she says they speak to one another frequently.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t believe everything you read,” said Karlie.

As previously reported, since the end of August, there have been rumors about the membership of Taylor’s squad. August 27, when Taylor released her video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” one scene featured her wearing a shirt decorated with the names of her squad members. As People pointed out, fans noticed that Karlie’s name was missing.

But in January, Karlie posted a video of herself playing basketball with the caption “Swish Swish,” which is also the name of Katy Perry‘s Taylor diss track. Karlie removed the words when fans freaked out. And in February, Karlie was spotted having dinner with Katy, causing fans to flood Karlie’s Instagram with rat emojis.

But Karlie’s comments to the New York Times prove that apparently, it is possible for two female stars to be friends without taking sides, or documenting their every move on Instagram.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments