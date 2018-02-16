Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour has already grossed $100 million before kickoff

By Andrea Dresdale

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation EntertainmentIt hasn’t even started yet, but Justin Timberlake’s upcoming Man of the Woods tour could be one of this year’s top-grossing treks.

Arthur Fogel, president of global touring for Live Nation, which is promoting the tour, tells Variety, “We’ve got 50 shows on sale in North America and 16 in Europe, and we’re over 700,000 tickets [sold] and $100 million gross.”

He adds, “It’s pretty staggering. We’re into our third shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Toronto; We’re into double [shows] in probably a dozen markets. It’s huge.”

Justin’s Man of the Woods album and its first two singles, “Filthy” and “Supplies,” got mixed reviews, but experts tell Variety that has no bearing on fans’ desire to go see him perform — even at $150 per ticket.

And here are a few more reasons why Justin’s tour should be successful:

–An executive at Justin’s record company tells Variety that the album’s third single, “Say Something,” is shaping up to be a “mega hit.”

–Variety also points out that Justin’s audience now includes multiple generations, since he’s been around since the late 1990s with ‘N SYNC, and as a solo artist since 2002.

–Justin’s been omnipresent on the radio, with “a top 10 hit or two every other year,” as Variety puts it. Plus, one of his biggest career hits, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — which earned him a bunch of new, much younger fans — just came out in 2016.

–It’s been three long years since Justin’s last big tour wrapped up, and it was one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade.

The Man of the Woods tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

