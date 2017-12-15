Justin Timberlake welcomes Will Smith to Instagram, Will responds with Nipplegate joke

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTVIt’s hard to believe that Will Smith hasn’t been on Instagram before this week, but after just 24 hours, he already has 1.8 million followers. One of the stars who welcomed him to the social media platform is his old friend Justin Timberlake.

On Thursday, JT posted a photo of himself and Will having a conversation in the audience of some awards show or another. He captioned it, “Welcome to Instagram @willsmith. This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past.”

“I like this photo because it’s a photo of you and me,” JT continued. “And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important.”

Will responded by posting a video in which he thanked Justin for the “brief education,” but noted, “Man, I know what Throwback Thursday is! I ain’t been in a hole, y’know!”

Then Will started busting Justin’s chops.

“Oh, and I heard you’re doing the Super Bowl. So I wanted to help you out,” he said. “Like, just, the things to avoid, at the Super Bowl is like….just, like, avoid that.” He then showed a close up of his nipple, in reference to Justin’s infamous performance with Janet Jackson in 2004.

He then laughed maniacally and said, “I’m stupid. You da man. I love you!”

