Justin Timberlake, Walk the Moon & more to headline Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Courtesy Pilgrimage FestivalLast year, Justin Timberlake became a partner in and producer of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, so guess who’s headlining this year’s festival?

JT, a Tennessee native, will be performing at the event, which takes place September 23 and 24 in Franklin, Tennessee. Joining him on the bill will be Walk the Moon, Fitz and the Tantrums, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, gospel legend Mavis Staples, singer/songwriter Ryan Adams, The Revivalists and more.

Also on the bill is ’90s band Better Than Ezra — their leader, Kevin Griffin, co-founded the festival in 2015. One-of-a-kind artist collaborations, dubbed “pilgri-mashups,” are promised.

Tickets are on sale now — visit PilgrimageFestival.com for more details.

