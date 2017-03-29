Justin Timberlake to play US Grand Prix in October

ABC/Image Group LAReady to get revved up for the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix? Justin Timberlake will be performing at the event this year.

The singer will hit the Circuit of the Americas Super Stage on Saturday, October 21 in Austin, Texas, a day before the big race.

The Grand Prix takes place over three days, from October 20 to 22. Tickets go on sale for all three days starting on Friday, March 31.

Last year, Taylor Swift was the headlining performer. It was her only show in 2016.

