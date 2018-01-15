Justin Timberlake to host listening party at Prince's home, Paisley Park, during Super Bowl week

By Andrea Dresdale

Ryan McGinleyJustin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods comes out two days before the Super Bowl, so JT will be taking advantage of the fact that he’ll already be in Minneapolis to host a unique listening party.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribute reports that American Express is hosting a “listening session” with Justin at Paisley Park, the legendary home of Prince, on February 1. The paper cites a posting on eTix.com announcing the event, but notes that it’s already sold out. At the event, cell phones will be taken away from fans and locked up — so don’t count on any video leaking out if you didn’t get tickets.

Justin is a huge Prince fan, though other Prince fans were quick to point out that in the past, JT had taken a few shots at the late legend. One fan tweeted, “So Justin Timberlake dissed Prince in a song AND openly mocked his height, and the people running his Estate are gonna let him party at Paisley Park?”

As City Pages reminds us, back in 2006, Prince said at a post-Emmys party, “For whoever is claiming they are bringing sexy back, sexy never left!” A few months later, at the Golden Globes, JT accepted an award on Prince’s behalf, but he did it by bending his knees and looking up at the mic, poking fun at the fact that Prince was short.

Then, a month later, Justin sang the following verse on the Timbaland song “Give It to Me:” “If se-sexy never left, then why’s everybody on my sh**?/ Don’t hate on me just because you didn’t come up with it.”

It’s no wonder City Pages ran this headline: “Prince-mocking white guy Justin Timberlake to hold Paisley Park Event.”

Justin will headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl on February 4.

