Justin Timberlake to appear on post-Super Bowl episode of "The Tonight Show"

Ira James/NBCIf you can’t get enough of Justin Timberlake after watching his Super Bowl halftime show on February 4, stick around after the game to watch him hang with his BFF, Jimmy Fallon.

Justin, along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the cast of This Is Us, will all appear on a special post-Super Bowl episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Justin will be talking to Jimmy and serving as musical guest on the episode.

The show will air live from the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl, an original episode of This Is Us and late local news.

