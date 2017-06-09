Justin Timberlake teeing up for celebrity golf tournament next month

Stan Badz/PGA TOURFor the third straight year, Justin Timberlake will be showing off his golf skills at the annual American Century Championship.

He’ll be participating in the celebrity tournament this summer at Nevada’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. A host of other entertainment personalities and athletes will be joining him, including former NBA player Charles Barkley, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Justin, as we all know, is an avid golfer and has been a crowd favorite since first participating in 2015. He finished last year’s tournament in 21st place.

The 54-hole tournament will take place between July 14 and 16. It will be televised live on NBC Sports, NBCSN and the Golf Channel. The event has raised more than $4 million for multiple national and local charities.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.