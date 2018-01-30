Justin Timberlake taking the BRIT Awards stage February 21

By Music News Group

Ryan McGinleyJustin Timberlake has lined up his next big gig following February 4’s Super Bowl.

The singer announced he’ll be performing at the 2018 BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena on February 21. It’ll mark his first overseas performance following the release of his album Man of the Woods, which comes out February 2.

The performance will also be Timberlake’s third time at the BRIT Awards, having previously taken the stage in 2003 and 2013.

Justin will join already-announced BRIT performers Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.

