Justin Timberlake sings “Happy Birthday" to Ellen DeGeneres; invites her to join Super Bowl halftime

Ryan McGinleyEllen DeGeneres received a very special 60th birthday gift from Justin Timberlake Friday.

The singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via satellite while taking a break from Super Bowl halftime show rehearsals. He not only serenaded her with a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” but also invited her on stage to perform with him at the NFL championship halftime show.

“I’m really great with lyrics so I can sing along with you,” Ellen said. “You’re very good at dancing too and we all know that,” Justin replied.

Ultimately, Ellen told Justin she’d settle for him giving her a special signal during the performance to let her know he’s thinking of her. The signal included a hilarious shoulder-tapping dance move and a “sexual” belly rub.

Tune in to the Super Bowl February 4 to see if Justin follows through on that promise.

