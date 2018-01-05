Justin Timberlake reveals track list for "Man of the Woods"

By Music News Group

RCA RecordsHours after dropping his new single, “Filthy,” Justin Timberlake has revealed the entire track list for his upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

In addition to an Alicia Keys duet called “Morning Light,” and a collaboration with country singer Chris Stapleton titled “Say Something,” the 16-track disc will also features such nature-evoking titles as “Midnight Summer Jam,” “Flannel,” “Montana,” “Breeze off the Pond,” and “Livin’ Off the Land.”

The album will be released February 2, two days before JT plays the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here is the full Man of the Woods track list:

“Filthy”

“Midnight Summer Jam”

“Sauce”

“Man of the Woods”

“Higher, Higher”

“Wave”

“Supplies”

“Morning Light” featuring Alicia Keys

“Say Something” featuring Chris Stapleton

“Hers” (Interlude)

“Flannel”

“Montana”

“Breeze Off the Pond”

“Livin’ Off the Land”

“The Hard Stuff”

“Young Man”

