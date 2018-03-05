Justin Timberlake puts New York City condo on the market for $8 million

Ryan McGinleyJustin Timberlake is ready to let go of his New York City condo — for a cool $8 million.

According to Curbed, the singer has put his apartment in New York’s Soho neighborhood on the market; last year, he and wife Jessica Biel upgraded to a $20 million penthouse in the Tribeca neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

The couple’s old digs are listed for just under $8 million, an increase from the $6.5 million he paid for it back in 2010.

The Soho condo, which is also a penthouse, has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a wraparound terrace. The apartment boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a marble-covered master bath and a high-end kitchen.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.