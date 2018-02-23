Justin Timberlake picks his opening act for Man of the Woods tour

By Andrea Dresdale

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation EntertainmentJustin Timberlake has lined up his opening act for his Man of the Woods tour.

He’s bringing The Shadowboxers, a Nashville-based R&B/pop band that he signed to his artist development company, Villa 40.

The Shadowboxers announced the news by sharing a voicemail message left by Justin.

“Hey it’s Justin, so do you guys wanna go on tour me?” Justin says. “We’ll get into more details later but I think it should be good. It just feels like the right time for you guys to be on the road with me.”

In a statement, the group says, “We have been playing live and touring for so many years and we’ve always dreamed of going on a tour like this. We are so excited and feel so confident about our show and the new material that we’ll get to play every night. And to be on the road with one of the greatest performers of all time is such an incredible honor.”

The tour kicks off March 18 in Washington, D.C.

