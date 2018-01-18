Justin Timberlake is looking at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show like it’s his “first time”

By Music News Group

Ryan McGinleyDespite having performed at the Super Bowl halftime show twice before, Justin Timberlake will be performing this year like it’s his first time.

In a new behind-the-scenes video series from Super Bowl sponsor Pepsi, the singer talks about his fresh approach to the February 4 show.

“I am getting an opportunity to have the stage to myself,” Justin says. “I really am looking at it as my first time.”

The clip also includes shots of Justin at rehearsals, and we also see him plotting elements of the show.

“I believe it’s also the place where there’s nothing wrong with giving people what they want,” he says. “…For 12 or 13 minutes, we’ll have a really good time.”

Justin previously performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with ‘NSYNC in 2001, and with Janet Jackson in 2004, which gave us the now-infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

