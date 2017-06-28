Justin Timberlake invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

ABC/Tyler GoldenJustin Timberlake was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for his song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the movie Trolls. He didn’t win, but he did win an invitation to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which means he’ll get to vote on who wins Oscars in the future.

Justin is one of 744 people invited to join the Academy this year; he’s been invited by the Musicians Branch. Other invitees include producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis who, in addition to crafting hits for Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, also composed music for movies like Poetic Justice and Akeelah and the Bee.

Others invited to join the Academy this year include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra, Chris Evans, Rupert Grint, Adam Driver and Jon Hamm.

