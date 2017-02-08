Justin Timberlake Gets Honest About Fatherhood and Why He Left ‘N Sync

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer opens up about being a dad to 22-month-old son Silas — his child with wife Jessica Biel. He admits the first eight months were pretty rough.

“At first, it broke me down,” Justin says. “Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die.”

Becoming a father also made him think back to his own childhood.

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,'” Justin says. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f*** me up!'”

While Silas has been known to sing his dad’s hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” around the house, Justin isn’t so sure he wants his kid to follow him into show business.

“If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do,” he says.

Justin also explains why he left ‘N Sync, saying he started to grow out of the music they were making. For his next album, Justin tells THR he’s getting even more in touch with his roots.

“It sounds more like where I’ve come from than any other music I’ve ever made,” he says. “It’s Memphis. It’s Southern American music. But I want to make it sound modern — at least that’s the idea right now.”

