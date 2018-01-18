Justin Timberlake drops new single, "Supplies"; Trippy video features Pharrell, actress Eiza González Reyna

Ryan McGinleyAt 8 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Justin Timberlake dropped a video for “Supplies,” his latest track from Man of the Woods, due February 2.

The trippy video, directed by Dave Meyers, seems to show Timberlake taking up the struggle against racism and materialism. At his side is his partner in crime, stunning Mexican actress and pop star Eiza González Reyna. The pair engage in a steamy hook-up when they’re not unplugging people seemingly kept zombified by technology.



Pharrell Williams also appears in the video for the song he co-produced.



Timberlake recently added 10 new shows to his upcoming Man of the Woods tour, which kicks off March 13 in Toronto. The new dates include second shows in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles. He’s also added shows in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Tickets for the second shows in previously announced cities go on sale January 22, while the Pennsylvania dates go on sale January 29.

