Justin Timberlake: Current Oscar nominee, future Oscar host?

ABC/Image Group LAJustin Timberlake has appeared in an Oscar-winning movie, and he’s nominated for an Oscar this year himself, in the category of Best Original Song, for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” But would JT ever want to take the next step and host the Oscars one day? Well, maybe…sorta…kinda.

Justin seems tailor-made to be an Oscar host: he can do sketch comedy, he can sing and dance, he’s got lots of celebrity pals he can recruit to help him out, and he’s extremely well-liked and non-controversial. So how about it, Justin? Asked that very question during a live panel discussion with Variety that was streamed on Facebook Live a few days ago, he was noncommittal.

“Yeah, I mean, I guess?” he replied. “I guess. I feel like I wouldn’t know what to do after the first hour.”

He then changed to subject to this year’s Oscars, which air Sunday night on ABC, and will be hosted for the first time by Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m excited to see Mr. Kimmel do his thing this year,” said Justin. “I think he’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be a good show this year.”

“I actually know it’s gonna be a really kickin’ show this year, because allegedly I’m performing ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ there,” he added, as the audience laughed.

If Justin wins the Oscar Sunday night, he’ll be three-quarters of the way to an EGOT: winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. So far, he’s got a few Emmys for his work on Saturday Night Live, and 10 Grammys, including one he just scored earlier this month, in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media, for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

