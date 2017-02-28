Justin Timberlake complains that his son’s “terrible twos” have come early

ABC/Adam RoseJustin Timberlake may have just opened the Academy Awards telecast on Sunday with his Oscar-nominated song, but when he goes home, he’s just like every other parent having to deal with his toddler’s problems.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, JT said his son Silas, who turns two in April, is getting a little ahead of himself in the “difficult” department. “He does not want the diapers changed,” said Justin. “He’s hitting his terrible twos a little early, so we’re hoping he’ll get out of them a little early.”

Justin’s wife Jessica Biel added, “He’s doing amazing, but it’s one of those things where you’re like, I love you, but I don’t know if I like you.” JT then chimed in, “There’s other moments where you’re like, ‘This is really hard and I don’t know what the hell I’m doing.'”

The singer and actor also talked about the fact that Ryan Gosling was also a nominee Sunday night; he was up for Best Actor for La La Land. The two men got their start together appearing on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, along with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

While the two haven’t been close in recent years, Justin said, “Listen, let me say something about Ryan. He is so talented, so gifted.” He also predicted that if he didn’t win this year, he will in the future, saying, “He’s just one of those guys.”

Ultimately, both Ryan and Justin went home empty-handed.

