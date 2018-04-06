Justin Timberlake brings the “Outside In” with new augmented reality experience

Ryan McGinleyJustin Timberlake is bringing nature back.

The singer has teamed up with American Express for a new augmented reality experience called “Outside In.”

- Advertisement -

In keeping with the theme of his Man of Woods album and tour, this new experience – available on the American Express Music App – takes fans into the outdoors without ever having to actually go outside.

“Outside In” makes it feel as if Justin is actually in the room with you as he explains the stories behind the songs on his latest album. The experience also features an immersive new way to enjoy his song “Breeze Off the Pond.” It brings fans to a virtual Montana, where they can explore the scenery as the song plays, as well as shop Man of the Woods merchandise.

Justin says in a statement obtained by Billboard: “The first-of-its-kind, mixed reality experience uses cutting-edge technology to bring me directly to my fans; walk them through the concept of my new album and provide access to purchase specially designed merch in collaboration with Levi’s, Heron Preston, Ryan McGinley and more.”

“Outside In” is available now on the American Express Music App and new products will be added to merchandise feature every week.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.