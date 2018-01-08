Justin Timberlake Announces The Man Of The Woods Tour

By Andrea Dresdale

RCA RecordsJustin Timberlake announced today that he will launch his The Man Of The Woods Tour on March 13 in Toronto, the first stop on a 27 city tour that ends in his hometown of Memphis on May 30.

Man of the Woods, the album, arrives February 2.

It will be Timberlake’s first tour since his 2013-2014 blockbuster 20/20 Experience World Tour.

The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs,” JT says in a trailer, which features behind-the-scenes snippets of the star getting ready to perform. “The tour will be able to bring the outdoors in. How can we bring that to life?”

“I’ve never seen that done before,” he says. “Bring the outside in.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, January 16 at Ticketmaster.com, though members of his fan club can get a head start, on Wednesday, January 10th. VIP packages will also be available; ticket info can be found at VIP.justintimberlake.com.

Fans not lucky enough to snag a ticket to the new shows can catch JT on February 4, when he headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

Here are the dates for Justin Timberlake’s The Man Of The Woods Tour:

3/13 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

3/18 — Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

3/21 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

3/25 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/27 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/31 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

4/2 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

4/4 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

4/8 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

4/12 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

4/24 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

4/28 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

5/2 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

5/7 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

5/9 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

5/11 — Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

5/14 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

5/15 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

5/18 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

5/19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

5/23 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

5/27 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

5/30 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

