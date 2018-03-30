Justin Bieber spotted helping the homeless in Los Angeles

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCJustin Bieber got into the Easter spirit this week by helping the homeless in Los Angeles.

According to People, after his SoulCycle class on Wednesday, Justin was spotted bringing snacks and bottles of water to some homeless people.

- Advertisement -

“Justin brought drinks to a few homeless people he keeps seeing when he goes to his cycle class,” a source tells the mag.

“He talked to them for a while. He wanted to know their story. He asked where they are from and if they needed something,” the source continues, adding that Justin recognizes how fortunate he is and wants to give back.

Justin has been keeping busy while on a break from his relationship with Selena Gomez. A pal of the Biebs previously told People the couple might work things out.

“He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time,” the friend said. “The chapter with her is definitely not finished.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments