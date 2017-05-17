Justin Bieber launching new merch line for upcoming Purpose stadium tour

Samuel TrotterAfter releasing high-end tour merchandise at Barneys and a more affordable line at Forever21, Justin Bieber is back with another tour merch collection.

This collection, dubbed “Purpose the Stadium Tour” by Justin Bieber, will be available on the European and North American legs of Justin’s stadium trek starting June 2 in The Netherlands.

A lookbook for the clothing line — which appears to be geared toward men — shows a variety of sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts and long-sleeved tees emblazoned with the words “Stadium Tour” and “Team Bieber.” Other shirts feature an image of Justin riding a motorcycle.

The items will also be available on PurposeTourMerch.com soon.

