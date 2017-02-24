Justin Bieber didn’t pee his pants, but he’s happy if you laughed at him for it

Peter YangJustin Bieber wants to make one thing clear: he didn’t pee his pants. However, if you thought he did and laughed about it, he’s cool with that.

A photo of Justin walking down the street with a big wet stain on the crotch area of his sweatpants went viral, with many assuming that he’d had an “accident.” Well, he did, but not that kind. As he explained on Twitter, “Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!”

Justin also poked fun at himself by posting the sweatpants photo next to a photo of Adam Sandler actually peeing his pants in a movie, with the caption, “You ain’t cool…unless you pee your pants.”

