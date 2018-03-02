Justin Bieber celebrated his 24th birthday with go-kart racing

Image Group LA/ABCJustin Bieber‘s 24th birthday was fast and furious.

The singer, a group of pals and his mom, Pattie Mallette, enjoyed a day of go-kart racing yesterday at MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, California.

- Advertisement -

“Justin couldn’t wait to hit the race track and let his adrenaline junkie side come out right away. He was very into it and was going faster than anyone,” an eyewitness tells E! News.

The source adds, “He loved the challenge of racing his friends and he got very competitive about it. He was hooting and hollering having a great time. They all had a fun time and spent several hours at the track before leaving in limos and heading toward Beverly Hills.”

Earlier in the day, Justin reportedly enjoyed a quick lunch with friends at the London West Hollywood.

Noticeably absent was on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, but as previously reported, she did post a sweet birthday message for Justin on Instagram.

“March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.