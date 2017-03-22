Justin Bieber accuses Australian fans of “acting like animals”

Image Group LA/ABCWhen you’re as famous as Justin Bieber, eating lunch in peace isn’t really an option. The Bieb was bombarded by fans recently as he dined at Chargrill Charlie’s restaurant in Sydney, Australia.

As seen in photos and video captured on social media, fans crowded the singer and snapped photos as he ate, then chased him to his car. In one video, Justin is heard telling the crowd, “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

Over the past year, Justin has tried to distance himself from fans to a certain extent. He stopped doing meet and greets at his shows and also stopped taking photos with people.

Last May he wrote on Instagram, “If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I’m not gonna take a picture. I’m done taking pictures. It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity.”

