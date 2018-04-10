Just a girl heading to Vegas: Gwen Stefani announces residency

Yu TsaiGwen Stefani’s the latest star to secure a residency in Las Vegas.

The singer and occasional The Voice coach will kick off a headlining show called Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting June 27.

Gwen, a mother of three, is donating one dollar from every ticket purchased to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, a non-profit that provides medical treatment to children with life-threatening conditions.

In a statement, Gwen says, “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Other artists who have residencies at the Zappos Theater include Jennifer Lopez, The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and Lionel Richie.

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 13 at 10 a.m. PT, but American Express Card members can grab them today starting at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the 25 shows that are going on sale:

June 2018: 27, 29, 30

July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Dec. 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31

Feb. 2019: 27

March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

