Junos 2018: Host Michael Buble wins big, Barenaked Ladies reunite with former singer

Junos host Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato; Phillip Chin/Getty ImagesIt was an eventful two nights at the Juno Awards in Vancouver over the weekend: Canada’s version of the Grammys featured a number of memorable moments.

Several trophies were handed out at the Juno Gala Dinner & Awards on Saturday night, and more trophies and performances highlighted the main ceremony on Sunday night.

Host Michael Buble made some news right away Sunday night when he confirmed that he and his wife Luisano Lopilato are expecting their third child. The crooner also won the award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for his disc Nobody But Me.

Shawn Mendes, meanwhile was one of the big winners, earning Single of the Year for “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” as well as the Juno Fan Choice Award.

And one of the biggest moments of Sunday night occurred when Barenaked Ladies reunited with former singer Steven Page to accept induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and perform together for the first time since Page left the band in 2009. According to The Vancouver Sun, they performed their signature hits “One Week” and “If I Had $1000000.”

Other winners in major categories included Arcade Fire for Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar for International Album of the Year, Jessie Reyez for Newcomer of the Year and late Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie for Artist of the Year.

A full list of winners can be found at JunoAwards.ca.

