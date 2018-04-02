June and everything after: Counting Crows set 25 Years and Counting summer tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Danny ClinchCounting Crows will be marking a milestone anniversary this summer with an extensive tour.

The 25 Years and Counting tour will kick off June 27 in Boise, ID and wrap up September 22 in Nashville. The band’s special guest on most dates will be the ’90s band +LIVE+, best known for hits like “Selling the Drama,” “Lightning Crashes” and “I Alone.”

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz says, “The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night.”

He adds, “The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can’t wait!”

In addition to the tour, Adam has also launched a podcast called Underwater Sunshine!, which features his and his friend James Campion’s musings about life and music. A new episode is published every Monday.

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Counting Crows’ breakthrough album August and Everything After.

Here are the tour dates. (All the dates featuring +LIVE+ unless marked with a *)

6/27 — Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

6/29 — Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

6/30 — Ridgefield, WA light Supply Amphitheatre

7/2 — Reno, NV Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort

7/3 — Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre

7/6 — Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/8 — Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/10 — Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/13* — Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino

7/14* — Las Vegas, NV The Joint

7/16* — Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Amphitheater

7/18 — Denver, CO Pepsi Center

7/21 — Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

7/22 — Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/24 — Irving, TX Starplex Pavilion

7/26 — Tupelo, MS Bancorp Arena

7/28 — Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/29 — Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

7/31 — St. Petersburg, FL Al Lang Stadium

8/1 — West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/4 — Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

8/5 — Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/7 — Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/8 — Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/10 — Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

8/11 — Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

8/14 — Holmdel, NJ PNC. Bank Arts Center

8/15 — Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

8/17– Boston, MA Xfinity Center

8/18 — Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/22 — Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/25 — Syracuse, NY New York State Fair

8/26– Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

8/29– Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/30– Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

9/1 — Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

9/2– Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/5*– Champaign, IL State Farm Center

9/6 — Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/8 — Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/9 — St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

9/11 — Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

9/13 — Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

9/15 — Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/16 — Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake – Amphitheater

9/18* — Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center

9/19* — Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field

9/22* — Nashville, TN Pilgrimage Festival

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments