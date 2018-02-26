"Judging...winds up being kind of a hollow thing": Is "Voice" coach Adam Levine shading "American Idol"?

By Andrea Dresdale

Art Streiber/NBCNBC’s The Voice has had a few seasons without competition from American Idol, which ended in April 2016. The Voice season 14 kicks off tonight, but American Idol returns — on ABC — March 11, so the competition’s on. Maybe that’s why Adam Levine seems to be throwing some shade.

According to Adam, coaching — which is what he does on The Voice — is vastly superior to “judging,” which is what they do on Idol. “ Judging someone is probably, I would say, pretty easy — we all do it all the time,” he says.

“But there’s nothing required from you by judging, and that’s why I think most of the time it winds up being kind of a hollow thing,” Adam adds. “So the coaching is great, ’cause we get to affect the situation — we get to get in there and actually guide these guys to the promised land, hopefully.”

The Voice is also fighting back against Idol with original Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, who’s joined as a coach. “I’ve known Kelly forever,” Adam says. “She’s an incredible talent and that is always kind of A-number-one.”

Alicia Keys, returning to The Voice tonight after winning season 12, says Kelly keeps her in stitches.

“Most of the time I am…literally crying at whatever she just said,” Alicia says. “She talks a mile a minute…she’s like a car salesman mixed with an auctioneer!”

Kelly raised some eyebrows by choosing The Voice over Idol, but she says at this point in her career, she can do whatever she pleases.

“[At] my age…, 35, I like picking what I wanna do,” she explains. “I don’t have to do everything, y’know what I’m saying? I choose to do this because it’s fun and it’s a rad thing to be able to be a part of.”

