Journey, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, EWF Added to Classic East/Classic West Festivals

According to Billboard, there will be six artists in all playing each two-night festival. The first night will feature the Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers. The second night will feature Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Classic East takes place July 29-30 at New York’s Citi Field, while Classic West takes place two weeks earlier, July 15-16, at Dodger Stadium in L.A. Ticket info hasn’t been released yet.

Steely Dan, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Doobie Brothers are all touring separately during the spring and summer. The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac haven’t announced any dates beyond the festivals.

