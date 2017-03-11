Journey, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, EWF Added to Classic East/Classic West Festivals

Travis ShinnFleetwood Mac and The Eagles will have some company this summer when they launch their bicoastal music festival, dubbed Classic East and Classic West.
According to Billboard, there will be six artists in all playing each two-night festival. The first night will feature the Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers. The second night will feature Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Classic East takes place July 29-30 at New York’s Citi Field, while Classic West takes place two weeks earlier, July 15-16, at Dodger Stadium in L.A. Ticket info hasn’t been released yet.
Steely Dan, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Doobie Brothers are all touring separately during the spring and summer. The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac haven’t announced any dates beyond the festivals.
