Josh Groban’s “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” gets a cast recording

Reprise RecordsBefore Josh Groban ends his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, his performance will be immortalized in an original cast recording of the show’s songs.

Featuring the musical’s 38 cast members — including Josh as Pierre and Denee Benton as Natasha — the album will be released on May 19 as a two-disc set that’ll include the Broadway score in its entirety.

Josh, who sports a fat suit for the role, also changed up his signature golden voice. He made it sound more gruff to fit the character.

“It was a big challenge for me vocally to dive into the world of this character who is very fringe-y,” Josh told ABC’s Good Morning America Friday. “He’s not angelic.”

Josh will deliver his final stage performance on July 2, and the day after he’ll be replaced by Hamilton actor Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan. Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 is Josh’s first Broadway show.

Here is the track list for the cast recording:

DISC 1

“Prologue”

“Pierre”

“Moscow”

“The Private and Intimate Life of the House”

“Natasha & Bolkonskys”

“No One Else”

“The Opera”

“Natasha & Anatole”

“The Duel”

“Dust and Ashes”

“Sunday Morning”

“Charming”

“The Ball”

DISC 2

“Letters”

“Sonya & Natasha”

“Sonya Alone”

“Preparations”

“Balaga”

“The Abduction”

“In My House”

“A Call to Pierre”

“Find Anatole”

“Pierre & Anatole”

“Natasha Very Ill”

“Pierre & Andrey”

“Pierre & Natasha”

“The Great Comet of 1812”

