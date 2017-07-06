Josh Groban will document his “insane” Broadway experience in a coffee table book

Jason BellAfter more than 250 performances, Josh Groban has exited his starring role in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 — but he’s documented his experiences in an upcoming book.

Josh tweeted out an image of the book, called Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway, along with the caption, “Hey all! The last few years have been insane. So I made a coffee table book about it. It’s full of great memories. Pre order info soon!!”

After his final performance in the show, Josh wrote to his cast mates on Instagram, “I’ll never forget it. Thank you all for giving me this experience. I hope to return to Broadway soon.”

It’s no wonder he’s eager to return: he received rave reviews for his role as the “Dear, bewildered, and awkward” Pierre in the show, as well as a Tony nomination.

Josh’s final week in The Great Comet pulled in more than $1.4 million at the box office, making it among the top five highest-grossing Broadway shows of the week. Only Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked and Aladdin out-earned it.

