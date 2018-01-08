Josh Groban to deliver commencement speech at North Carolina's High Point University

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC NewsJosh Groban will be taking the stage May 5 at North Carolina’s High Point University, but he won’t be singing.

Instead, Josh will deliver the commencement address at the school. As for why he was chosen, the university’s president said in a statement, “Josh Groban has inspired audiences around the world through his performances and passion for the arts.”

He added, “The success he’s garnered at a young age shows our students that great things can be accomplished by those who commit themselves to the constant pursuit of excellence.”

The commencement is a private event, but it will be streamed live at Highpoint.edu/live.

Josh’s own college career was brief: he attended Carnegie Mellon University for musical theater, but left four months into his first semester after he was offered a record contract. He’s currently working on a new album, and will be seen later this year in the Netflix series Good Cop.

