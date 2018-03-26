Josh Groban says new album is a "modern twist" on his first few records

By Andrea Dresdale

Last week, Josh Groban officially released “Symphony,” the first single from his new album, due this fall. This will be his first album in five years to include original songs that he either wrote or co-wrote, and he says the finished product is very reminiscent of his earlier work.

“This next album is kind of a modern twist on those first albums that I did, which has been a lot of fun to make,” he tells ABC Radio.

He says the new disc will feature “almost all original music,” because he’s had a lot of time to come up with material since releasing 2013’s Awake.

“I think after having done Stages, my musical theater record, and then doing a year on Broadway, my tank was full with new creative ideas and new songs,” he explains. Josh finished his Tony-nominated run in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 last year.

According to Josh, the new album will find him “harking back to [my] first album, Closer, Awake — when there was a real blend of eccentric pop songs, along with some of the foreign language [tunes] and things like that.”



Josh will kick off a tour October 18 in Duluth, GA, with special guest Idina Menzel.

