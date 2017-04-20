Josh Groban nominated for Drama League Award for debut Broadway role

Jason BellJosh Groban has been nominated for Grammys, but now he’s received a nod for his skills as an actor.

Josh is one of this year’s nominees for the Drama League Awards, the oldest theatrical honors in America: they were first presented back in 1922. Thanks to his Broadway role in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, Josh is nominated for the Distinguished Performance Award, which goes to one person per year, and can only be won once in an artist’s lifetime.

However, he faces some stiff competition: there are 48 nominees in all, including such high-profile names as Sally Field, Danny DeVito, Daniel Craig, Daniel Radcliffe, David Hyde Pierce, Kevin Kline, John Leguizamo, Cate Blanchett and Josh’s own co-star, Denée Benton.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 itself is also nominated, in the category of Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical.

The Drama League Awards will take place May 19 in New York City. The nominees for the best-known theatrical honors in America, the Tony Awards, will be announced in early May.

