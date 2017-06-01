Josh Groban eager to trade his “monk life” for some fun when Broadway stint ends

Jason BellJosh Groban’s Broadway debut in the musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 has been a smashing success: the show has pulled in big bucks at the box office and is nominated for 12 Tonys. But the show is such hard work that Josh says he hasn’t been able to have any fun while he’s been doing it.

Speaking to People magazine, Josh explains that when he’s not onstage, he spends most of his time rehearsing or resting, not taking advantage of New York City’s famous nightlife.

“It’s a monk life…there is really nothing less fun than doing a Broadway show and not feeling good; it’s just a nightmare,” he explains. “Your body just tells you whether you’ve got it in you to get a drink or not, and nine times out of 10, you do not have it in you to go out.”

Josh also says he’s put his love life on hold so he can give his all to the show. That’s why he’s sort of looking forward to July, when his 10-month stint onstage comes to an end.

As he tells People, “Dating again after I’m done with the show? It’s gonna be nice to have a social life again!”