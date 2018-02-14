Josh Groban comes bearing Valentine's Day gifts: new song, tour announcement

Brian Bowen SmithHappy Valentine’s Day, Grobanites: Josh Groban has special gifts for you.

Just go to your Alexa-enabled device to hear a snippet of Josh’s brand-new song, “Symphony,” as part of Amazon’s Today in Music feature. You can also hear Josh himself explain that the song is about the difficulties of keeping up a relationship when you’re a working musician.

“In a nutshell, this song is about this crazy business that I’m in,” he says. “I’m often traveling, I’m on the road, and sometimes I’ve been lucky to be in a wonderful relationship when I’m doing those things, and it’s very hard to stay connected with people when you’re working as hard as sometimes I have to work.”

He adds, “And sometimes…you’re in a hotel room and you write about it and you want to give that message to the person that you love, in song form, when the rest won’t do.”

The song itself is just that: Josh, from a hotel room, telling the object of his affection that they don’t simply deserve to have a song written about them — they deserve a symphony.

On the Alexa Today in Music feature, Josh also reveals that he’s going on tour with special guest Idina Menzel, and reels off a list of cities he’ll be visiting, including Dallas, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and New York City. Presumably, he’ll be releasing details soon.

Josh also reveals his three Valentine’s Day song recommendations: Elton John‘s “Your Song,” The Righteous Brothers‘ “Unchained Melody,” and Sade‘s “Your Love Is King.”

