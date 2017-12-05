Josh Groban and Tony Bennett become Christmas cartoon characters in "Christmas Time Is Here" video

By Music News Group

Reprise RecordsJosh Groban gets animated with Tony Bennett in the music video for their holiday duet, “Christmas Time Is Here.”

The video features cartoon likenesses of the singers as they walk through a snow-covered neighborhood and observe people participating in various winter activities, like enjoying Christmas dinner, making a snowman and hanging stockings by the fire.

The duet appears on the deluxe version of Josh’s holiday album, Noël, which is out now.

Last month, Josh released a video for another Christmas song from the deluxe album: a version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” which featured a children’s choir.

