ABC/Fred LeeJosh Groban will be headlining the 19th annual A Home for the Holidays special, which spotlights families whose lives have been changed by adoption from foster care.

Kelly Clarkson will also be performing on the special, along with country singer Kacey Musgraves.

The show, which aims to raise adoption awareness, airs on Tuesday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

